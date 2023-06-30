Safe Haven Baby Boxes to be distributed throughout Alabama

A new law in Alabama will allow for fire stations to install Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Kids to Love, an organization that helps foster kids in Madison, is donating ten Safe Haven Baby Boxes throughout the state.
Each Safe Haven Baby Box costs around $17,000 and an anonymous donor working with Kids to Love will provide the funds for the first ten boxes.
Founder of Kids to Love, Lee Marshall said, “Our goal is to give women who are not yet ready to parent another option to safely place their baby in one of the Safe Haven boxes throughout the state of Alabama. Then that baby can be placed in a loving home through foster care or adoption.”
The Madison Fire Department is one of the stations set to receive a baby box.
Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said, “We are so blessed to have Kids to Love here and the initiatives that they have. It’s all about what's best for the baby in this case. And what's best for children across the board.”