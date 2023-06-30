 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes to be distributed throughout Alabama

Kids to Love Center

A new law in Alabama will allow for fire stations to install Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Kids to Love, an organization that helps foster kids in Madison, is donating ten Safe Haven Baby Boxes throughout the state.

Each Safe Haven Baby Box costs around $17,000 and an anonymous donor working with Kids to Love will provide the funds for the first ten boxes.

Founder of Kids to Love, Lee Marshall said, “Our goal is to give women who are not yet ready to parent another option to safely place their baby in one of the Safe Haven boxes throughout the state of Alabama. Then that baby can be placed in a loving home through foster care or adoption.”

The Madison Fire Department is one of the stations set to receive a baby box.

Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said, “We are so blessed to have Kids to Love here and the initiatives that they have. It’s all about what's best for the baby in this case. And what's best for children across the board.”

