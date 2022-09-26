Safe again in Morgan County, Andy Huynh shares moments from Russian captivity in Ukraine

Alabama veteran Andy Huynh is back home in Morgan County after being held captive for more than 100 days by Russian forces.
Back in April, Huynh made the decision to leave his home country and fight on behalf of Ukraine in their war against Russia.
Huynh understood the decision could be the difference between life and death, but he felt compelled to stand up for innocent lives that were at risk.
Despite all he’s endured, Huynh said his faith is what got him through and he has zero regrets about leaving.
"I did expect possibly to die," said Huynh.
It’s a bone-chilling reality for Huynh, one that came with sacrificing his freedom in hopes that he could help free the citizens of Ukraine.
Huynh was captured June 9. For 104 days, he went without speaking to any friends or family members back home, including his fiancé, Joy Black.
He recalled missing his soon-to-be-wife during a near-death experience in Ukraine.
"When I was being engaged and I was hiding inside a hole, the first thought I remembered was Joy," he said. "And from what I heard, a life or death experience, they say either your life flashes before your eyes or you see the most important person. For me, it was her. I specifically remember seeing her face."
Huynh said he thought about Joy a lot. However, thinking about her too much ruined his mood, because he wasn't back home with her.
He remembers one specific day as the toughest of them all.
"The worst day for me was Aug. 16, because that’s our anniversary and that was the more harder day for me. I was pretty quiet in that day," he said.
But no matter how impossible the days may have gotten for Huynh, he relied on faith and new friendships.
"Through God, through prayer. There were a couple of times where I did get down and under," Huynh said. "Fortunately, with all the friends, Alexander helped me with all of that. The other prisoners also helped us through that."
But now, Huynh has returned home, and reuniting with his fiancé gives him a joyous feeling again.
Huynh said although he’s happy to be back, he still wants to help out the people of Ukraine. He plans to figure out his next steps throughout the incoming days.
He was clear that he will not be fighting in the battlefield.