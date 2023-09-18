 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saban: Jalen Milroe is Alabama's starting quarterback

  • Updated
  • 0

Jalen Milroe will be back under center for Alabama when the 13th-ranked Tide hits the field against No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday. 

Milroe did not play in Alabama's 17-3 win over USF, which saw Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson combine to complete 10 passes for all of 107 yards. 

"Jalen really showed the leadership I was looking for," Nick Saban said Monday. "He's had the opportunity to play, so has the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys and so I think he's earned the opportunity to be the quarterback." 

In starts against Middle Tennessee and Texas this year, Milroe completed 27 of 45 pass attempts for 449 yards, connecting on five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. The Texas native also scored two rushing touchdowns. 

Jalen Milroe

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you