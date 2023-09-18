Saban: Jalen Milroe is Alabama's starting quarterback

Jalen Milroe will be back under center for Alabama when the 13th-ranked Tide hits the field against No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.
Milroe did not play in Alabama's 17-3 win over USF, which saw Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson combine to complete 10 passes for all of 107 yards.
"Jalen really showed the leadership I was looking for," Nick Saban said Monday. "He's had the opportunity to play, so has the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys and so I think he's earned the opportunity to be the quarterback."
Nick Saban indicates Jalen Milroe will be Alabama's starting QB moving forward pic.twitter.com/ONLUqfRJl6— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 18, 2023
In starts against Middle Tennessee and Texas this year, Milroe completed 27 of 45 pass attempts for 449 yards, connecting on five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. The Texas native also scored two rushing touchdowns.