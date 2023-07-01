 Skip to main content
Ryan Terry shoots 64 Saturday to win 57th Daikin Spirit of America

Ryan Terry wins 2023 Spirit of America

It's not where you start, it's where you finish. Just ask Ryan Terry.

The winner of the 57th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic played from behind all week and still found a way to win. 

The former Lipscomb golfer finished the first round in 18th, the second tied for 14th and the third tied for 8th. He entered the final round 1-over but went on a tear, shooting a 64 to finish 6-under. 

Terry came off the course with the lead but had to wait nearly two hours to find out if he'd won due to thunderstorms in Decatur. 

When the final pairing was done on the 18th, he was still in front, edging out Muscle Shoals native Hunter Battles by just one stroke. 

