Ryan Seacrest leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.' Mark Consuelos named new co-host

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 39 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

Ryan Seacrest leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.' Mark Consuelos named new co-host

Ryan Seacrest announces his final season of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.' Mark Consuelos named new co-host

Ryan Seacrest announces his final season of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

 Pawel Kaminski/Disney-ABC Home Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to his morning co-host duties alongside Kelly Ripa.

Seacrest and Ripa announced the news during their morning talk show, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday.

"I've decided to make this my last season as co-host," Seacrest said, calling his decision, "bittersweet."

"You've gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family to us," Ripa said. "I'm so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly."

Seacrest had originally committed to three years on the show, which turned to six, he said, because of the fun he's had hosting.

"I look up to you. I respect you so much," Seacrest said of Ripa. "I love the fact that we get to connect every day. There's nothing like this on television. This show really comes today because of an incredible family of people."

Seacrest will be stepping down from the show this spring. As for his replacement? Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos will be taking on the gig.

Consuelos has filled in on the show alongside Ripa countless times over the years.

Seacrest, one of the world's best-known broadcasters, first joined the hit show in 2017 after ABC began the search for Michael Strahan's replacement.

Since taking the job, the host has been pulling double - and sometimes triple duty - between his other gigs as host of "American Idol" and his nationally syndicated radio shows for iHeartMedia.

"Live" is based in New York. Seacrest's primary residence is in Los Angeles.

CNN has reached out to ABC for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire

