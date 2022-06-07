RX Connection looking to build medical marijuana facility in DeKalb County

Tucked away in a small town, developers want to bring a big operation to DeKalb County.
The town of Henagar could be home to a medical marijuana facility, but that's only if the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission grants a license for an integrated facility.
Many residents attended a town hall on Tuesday to speak with developers. They were able to ask questions or discuss any concerns about bringing a medical marijuana processing facility to North Alabama.
The majority of people who attended were more excited than hesitant about what the plant could bring to a rural area.
"It's just another step on making Henagar a better place to live and work," said resident Nancy McLoda.
"I think it's a fantastic idea," said Lisa King, resident.
Lisa King lives on the road where the Henagar Industrial Park is located, but the close proximity to a future medical marijuana plant doesn't bother her. She's looking at a much bigger picture.
"The revenue that it would bring in would help the town," she said. "Not only that, the employees that they're going to have are going to want to spend their money in the city limits."
Many attendees share the hope that more jobs will fuel growth in the rural area.
"It's industry, it's jobs, good paying jobs," said Brooks Smith, a resident of Henagar. "Two hundred jobs for this kind of an area is a huge, huge improvement."
RX Connections, the prospective company, said they've already outlined how many jobs the medical marijuana facility may see. Eventually, they're projecting 200 jobs will be open, from construction through full operation.
Troy King, former attorney general and lawyer for RX Connection, said the positions will drive the economy and provide a competitive employment option.
"We would like to help people who have to go across the state line or county line," said Troy King.
The annual investment is starting at $18 million. The more people hired for the plant, the higher that number may climb.
"We're here because of what we see in the people," said Troy King. "We see people who are hard working, we see people who are committed, who are honest, who have a good work ethic, all of those things brought us here."
Lisa King's one question: What will safety measures look like?
"There will be incredible security to track what's there, to secure the facility, to make sure what's there cannot leave and make sure it's accounted for," said Troy King.
"The question is, is your area going to be a part of producing medicines that will help people all over the state or not? We would like to come to Henagar."
Senate Bill 56 says that on Sept. 1, the company RX Connection, along with others, can apply for an integrated facility license.
It's unclear how long it'll take for the company to find out whether or not it will be granted a license.