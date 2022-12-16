Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine, knocking out power and putting country under air-raid alarm

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and Jackson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 01/05/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&