Russian media says captured Alabama men are being held in Donetsk

A Russian news outlet says Andy Huynh and Alexander Drueke, the two men from Alabama who were recently captured in Ukraine, are being held in a detention facility in Donetsk.
However, a Kremlin spokesperson was asked by reporters Tuesday to confirm where the two men are being held, and he said that he didn't know.
The State Department said earlier Tuesday that Moscow has not yet officially confirmed to the U.S. that the men have been captured, much less shared any information on their location.
Russia's Interfax cited an unnamed source in security agencies with the separatist Donetsk People's Republic in reporting Huynh and Drueke are being in the Donetsk region.
"The two American mercenaries, Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, captured in Ukraine, are in Donetsk now," the source said.
The pro-Russian, self-proclaimed DPR is located in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Loved ones in Alabama say they last heard from Huynh and Drueke on June 8. State and federal government officials are working to learn more about their whereabouts.
