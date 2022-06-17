Russian media releases videos of 2 Alabama men captured during Ukraine fighting

Two Russian state-controlled media services have released videos that show the two Alabama men who went missing in Ukraine and now are presumed captured by Russian forces.
Andy Huynh of Hartselle is part of a 37-second video released by Russia’s Izvestia newspaper.
He can be heard delivering a pro-Russian statement, primarily saying he fell victim to Western propaganda about Ukraine. WAAY 31 has decided not to share the audio as we do not know if Huynh’s words come authentically or through duress.
Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa is part of a 10-second video posted by Roman Kosarev, a journalist from state-controlled RT. In the video, he addresses his mother and says, “I hope to be back home as soon as I can.”
Both men left the United States earlier this year to volunteer to fight for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Neither have been heard from since early June, and family members, Alabama leaders in Washington and the White House are trying to determine the whereabouts of both men.
A photo posted Thursday on Telegram by a Russian blogger appeared to show the two men -- with their hands tied behind their backs -- in a Russian military truck.
As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. government has not officially confirmed the authenticity of the videos or the photo.
Both videos were first obtained by ABC News.
