Russian media releases more videos of Alabama men held prisoner in Ukraine

New videos of Andy Huynh and Alexander Drueke, the Alabama men being held captive by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, have been released.
They come from RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency. There are four videos, two each of Huynh and Drueke.
There is no time stamp on the videos, so it is unclear when they were filmed. Russian media last released videos of the two men on June 17. The men, who left Alabama to go help Ukraine fight Russia, last contacted their families in early June.
Huynh, of Hartselle, and Drueke, of Tuscaloosa, answer questions in the videos. It is not clear if the two, who make pro-Russia statements, are doing so of their own free wills or while being threatened.
Huynh says he’s been treated humanely, and says he felt victim to American propaganda about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Drueke says he was promised about $3,500 a month for fighting against Russia, and that he never fired a single shot on the battlefield. He, too, says he was misled by media reports on the war.
Earlier this week, Drueke’s mother told CNN that the pro-Russian forces holding her son in Ukraine had made overtures about making a deal to secure his release.