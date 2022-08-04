Russian judge sentences American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) - A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges.
While recapping the evidence and giving her findings Thursday, the judge said the 31-year-old Griner illegally brought drugs into Russia.
Before the unusually quick verdict was announced, Griner made a final appeal to the court.
She said she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow in February to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg.
After the sentencing was announced, President Joe Biden released this statement:
"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."