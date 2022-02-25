Russian invasion causes gas prices to rise

The Russian invasion on Ukraine means gas prices could reach highs not seen since 2008.
Over the next one to two weeks, the national average of gas could rise 5 to 15 cents per gallon.
"The primary impact is on Americans' wallets," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "They will be paying more at the pump, evenly distributed across much of the country."
The national average price stands at $3.55 per gallon. Experts say those prices have the potential to reach $4 per gallon this summer.
For Brandon Alexander, who is a DoorDash driver, it could mean reconsidering which deliveries he can make.
"The gas prices have definitely discouraged me from taking longer routes," said Alexander.
He said he can make about $20 an hour, thanks in large part to those longer drives.
However, with gas prices expected to reach their highest point in more than a decade, will those extended rides be worth it?
"When gas hits $4, I might just go ahead and find something that’s more consistent in a sense," said Alexander.
Marlando Powers, owner of Sugar Daddy's BBQ food truck, said the gas price increase affects everything as a business owner.
"It would affect everything, across the board," he said. "Everything from the meat, to the napkins, to the cups, to the plates — everything."
It puts Powers in a difficult situation.
"The hard part is, you don’t wanna raise the price on your customer, 'cause that’s going to shy away customers. But, you also can’t put yourself in a hole," said Powers.
Operating a mobile food truck, Powers typically covers up to 80 miles a week. Even if gas prices continue to soar, he said his mileage won't change.
"I’m just holding on for the ride, man, and just doing the best that I can, man. Just keep on praying over my business, man, you know? And that’s all you can do," said Powers.