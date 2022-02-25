 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Russian invasion causes gas prices to rise

  • Updated
Gas tank

The Russian invasion on Ukraine means gas prices could reach highs not seen since 2008.

Over the next one to two weeks, the national average of gas could rise 5 to 15 cents per gallon.

"The primary impact is on Americans' wallets," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "They will be paying more at the pump, evenly distributed across much of the country."

The national average price stands at $3.55 per gallon. Experts say those prices have the potential to reach $4 per gallon this summer.

For Brandon Alexander, who is a DoorDash driver, it could mean reconsidering which deliveries he can make.

"The gas prices have definitely discouraged me from taking longer routes," said Alexander.

He said he can make about $20 an hour, thanks in large part to those longer drives.

However, with gas prices expected to reach their highest point in more than a decade, will those extended rides be worth it?

"When gas hits $4, I might just go ahead and find something that’s more consistent in a sense," said Alexander.

Marlando Powers, owner of Sugar Daddy's BBQ food truck, said the gas price increase affects everything as a business owner.

"It would affect everything, across the board," he said. "Everything from the meat, to the napkins, to the cups, to the plates — everything."

It puts Powers in a difficult situation.

"The hard part is, you don’t wanna raise the price on your customer, 'cause that’s going to shy away customers. But, you also can’t put yourself in a hole," said Powers.

Operating a mobile food truck, Powers typically covers up to 80 miles a week. Even if gas prices continue to soar, he said his mileage won't change.

"I’m just holding on for the ride, man, and just doing the best that I can, man. Just keep on praying over my business, man, you know? And that’s all you can do," said Powers.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com