Russian Invasion causes gas prices to increase

The Russian invasion on Ukraine means gas prices could reach record highs we haven't seen since 2008.
Over the next one to two weeks, the national average of gas could rise five to 15 cents per gallon.
"The primary impact is on Americans wallets. They will be paying more at the pump, evenly distributed across much of the country," said Patrick De Hann of GasBuddy.
The national average price stands at $3.55 a gallon. Experts say those prices have the potential to reach $4.00 a gallon this summer.
For Brandon Alexander, who is a DoorDash driver, he may have to reconsider which deliveries he can make.
"The gas prices have definitely discouraged me from taking longer routes," said Alexander.
He says he can make about $20 dollars an hour, thanks in large part to those longer drives.
However, with gas prices expected to reach highs we haven't seen in over a decade, the question is, will those extended rides be worth it?
"When gas hits $4.00, I might just go ahead and find something that’s more consistent in a sense," said Alexander.
Local food truck owner of Sugar Daddy's BBQ, Marlando Powers says as a business owner, the gas increase impacts everything.
"It would affect everything across-the-board. Everything from the meat, to the napkins, to the cups, to the plates, everything," he said.
It puts Powers in a difficult situation. "The hard part is, you don’t wanna raise the price on your customer, 'cause that’s going to shy away customers. But, you also can’t put yourself in a hole," said Powers.
Operating a mobile food truck, Powers typically covers up to 80 miles a week. Even if gas prices continue to soar, he says his mileage won't change.
"I’m just holding on for the ride man and just doing the best that I can man. Just keep on praying over my business man you know? And that’s all you can do," said Powers.