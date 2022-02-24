Russia formally attacks Ukraine, active explosions across eastern Europe

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 03/04/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&