Russia announces military operation in Ukraine

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Russia announces military operation in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Putin orders troops into pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council, in Moscow, Russia, on February 21, 2022.

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

Late Wednesday night, President Biden denounced the 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine, and pledged that the world will 'hold Russia accountable.'

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said his action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

Meanwhile, explosions could be heard in the distance on the outskirts of Kiev. 

Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.” Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

