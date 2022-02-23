Russia announces military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.
Late Wednesday night, President Biden denounced the 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine, and pledged that the world will 'hold Russia accountable.'
In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said his action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.
Meanwhile, explosions could be heard in the distance on the outskirts of Kiev.
Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.” Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.