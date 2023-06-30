Russellville's Eric Boutwell tied for lead after third round of Daikin Spirit of America

Russellville native Eric Boutwell is tied with Justin Burroughs for the lead after three rounds of the Daikin Spirt of America Golf Classic at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur.
Boutwell and Burroughs, both 5-under, will tee off with Muscle Shoals native Hunter Battles (-4) in the final pairing on Saturday at 10:10 a.m.
Here's a look at the leaderboard heading into the final 18 holes:
T1) Eric Boutwell (-5)
T1) Justin Burroughs (-5)
3) Hunter Battles (-4)
4) Adam Coull (-3)
5) Rylan Wotherspoon (-2)
6) Grayson Glorioso (-1)
7) Clay Guerin (E)