Russellville woman killed, juvenile hurt in two-vehicle crash

A Russellville woman was killed and a juvenile was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday.
Beverly D. Ayers, 64, was killed when the 2019 Nissan Rogue she was driving was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 about 4:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.
The crash occurred on AL 24 near the 18 mile marker, about five miles west of Russellville.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.