Russellville Wins 5A State Title to Spotlight Thursday State Baseball and Softball

JACKSONVILLE — The Russellville Golden Tigers secured their second consecutive Class 5A state baseball title Thursday night scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win Game 3 of the 2022 AHSAA Class 5A State Baseball Championship Series 12-2 over the Holtville Bulldogs.
The Golden Tigers won Game 1 on Wednesday 2-0. Holtville (35-6) forced Game 3 Thursday afternoon winning 3-2 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.
Russellville Coach Chris Heaps’ team won the 2021 title as well and have won five state crowns in the last seven years.
“I’m just super proud of the work they put in,” said Heaps. “I don’t have to hold them accountable. They hold each other accountable.”
Reed Hill was named Class 5A Championship Series MVP, collecting three hits in four at-bats and driving in two runs in Game 3. He batted .400 (4 of 10) in the series.
"Not everybody has the opportunity to win one, and we won two,” said Hill, holding back tears. “I’m just overwhelmingly happy."
Golden Tigers’ starter Samuel Pace picked up the win for Russellville in Game 3 hurling a complete game, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out three in the rubber match of the 5A State Baseball Championship Series. Russellville led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and exploded with 10 runs to end the game in that frame.
“I knew if we went to Game three my number would be called,” said Pace. “I was prepared to go out there and do what I do best.”
Tanner Potts gave Holtville the first run of the final with an RBI single to left field that scored Todd Wilson in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs picked up their second run of the in the top of the fourth inning with a single down the right-field line from Dalton Yarroch to plate Mikey Forney and giving Holtville a 2-0 lead.
Things changed quickly from that point on.
Andrew Hatton provided a one-out RBI single to right-center that drove in Nathan Brockway to cut Russellville’s deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Golden Tigers tied the game just one batter late when Casen Heaps singled to left field that scored Brayden Spurgeon. Grayson Thorpe provided a fielder's choice ground ball that allowed Hatton slide in under the tag at home plate for the go-ahead run. Heaps then scored on Eli Gipson’s fielder’s choice and an infield error.
Holtville starter Drey Barrett was pulled after the fourth run, finishing his night allowing six hits and four runs 3 1/3 innings. Kason Shaffer came in relief, allowing no hits or walks through the fifth inning.
Canyon Pace picked up his second hit of the day with a bases-loaded single to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning that scored Heaps and Hatton, giving Russellville a 6-2 lead. Bulldogs' reliever Cooper Mann was pulled after Pace’s two-RBI single, walking three batters in the sixth inning. Drew Connor replaced Mann and finished the remainder of the game.
Russellville continued its surge with Hill stroking a single to place two runs. Brockway drove in a run with an infield out that plated pinch-runner Brandt Cummings. Spurgeon then ripped a hit to deep to left-center that go by the outfielder driving in Hill. Spurgeon also legged all the way around the bases to score to increase the two-out lead to 11-2. Pinch hitter Banks Langston closed out the game and the championship with an RBI single with the game being called for the 10-run rule with Russellville winning 12-2.
Classes 1A and 6A conclude their championship series at JSU Friday, and the Class 7A series opens at Choccolocco Park Friday afternoon. It concludes at JSU Saturday.
All Baseball Championship Series are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network with WOTM TV producing the series. The State Softball Championship games will also be live-streamed by the NFHS Network.
Hartselle’s Will Turner Dominates on
the Mound as Tigers Down Pelham 5-1
By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA
OXFORD – Hartselle High School senior left-hander Will Turner pushed Hartselle within one victory of the Tigers’ first state baseball title since 2018 Thursday night with a dazzling performance in Game 1 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Baseball Championship Series.
Turner struck out nine and allowed only five hits to lead Hartselle (37-4), coached by William Booth, to a 5-1 victory over Pelham in game one of the Class 6A baseball championship series at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Turner (12-1) threw just 103 pitches in the complete-game victory.
The victory for Hartselle (37-4) was the 1,141st win got Tigers’ legendary Hall of Fame coach. Booth’s career record, which leads the AHSAA, is now 1,141-497. Turner upped his strikeout total to 110 in just 73 1/3 innings and closed his season with a 1.43 ERA.
Game two is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m., at Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field/Jim Case Stadium. Game three, if necessary, will follow.
Hartselle’s Cade Miles, Jo Williamson and Coleman Mizell had RBI singles in the second inning of Thursday’s win. Eli Tidwell and Williamson added RBI singles in the fifth. Tidwell and Williamson had three hits apiece, accounting for more than half of the Tigers’ 10 hits.
For Pelham, Jake Fox drove in Zack Egan for the Panthers’ only run in the seventh inning. Christian Pritchett took the pitching loss for Pelham.
Hartselle, which finished as runner-up in Class 6A last season, has won eight state baseball championships, all since 1990. Pelham (18-19-1), coached by Sean Anderson, last won a state baseball title in 2013.
Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series
Game 1: Bayshore Christian 7, Lindsay Lane 2
Bayshore Christian uses big inning to win Game 1
and Move One Win Away from to Repeating
By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA
OXFORD – It took a while, but Bayshore Christian High School finally got to Lindsay Lane Christian starting pitcher Micha Perkins.
The Eagles (28-5), coached by Jeff Hauge, scored seven runs in the sixth inning, thanks in part to two Lindsay Lane errors, and earned a 7-2 victory in Thursday’s game one of the best-of-three AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Choccolocco Park.
The Fairhope school can win a second straight 1A title with one more win. Game two is set for Friday at 10 a.m., at Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbot Field/Jim Case Stadium. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes later.
Perkins allowed just one hit through the first five innings, but the Eagles, trailing 2-0, put together five hits in the seven-run sixth-inning rally.
Streed Crooms drove in two runs with a triple to highlight the outburst. He also earned the complete-game victory while scattering eight hits and one walk. Crooms threw just 84 pitches and didn’t record a strikeout in game that took just one hour and 44 minutes.
Mikael Bryant added two hits and an RBI for Bayshore, and Cole Dean drove in a run.
Lindsay Lane (28-7), coached by Charles Morrison, scored a single run in the second and fifth innings. Perkins had two hits, Max Morrison drove in a run, and pinch runner Jackson Carter scored a run. Perkins recorded two strikeouts and threw just 117 pitches. Five of the runs he allowed were unearned. Crooms threw only 84 pitches.
Lindsay Lane has never won an AHSAA baseball title.
State 4A Softball Scores:
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNEY
Thursday Results
First Round
Geneva (35-11) 4, Northside (33-14-1) 3
North Jackson (44-11) 2, Brooks (42-11) 1
Curry (41-11) 5, Madison County (26-21-3) 3
Dale County (36-21) 11, American Christian (27-17) 3
Championship Bracket Semifinals
Geneva (36-11) 11, North Jackson (44-12) 6
Curry (42-11) 10, Dale County (36-22) 0
Championship Bracket Finals
Curry (43-11) 10, Geneva (35-12) 6
Elimination Bracket Results
Northside (34-14-1) 3, Brooks (42-12) 2
American Christian (28-17) 6, Madison County (26-22-3) 5
North Jackson (45-12) 9, American Christian (28-18) 1
Dale County (37-22) 4, Northside (34-15-1) 3
Friday’s Schedule
Dale County (37-22) vs. North Jackson (45-12), 9 a.m.
Geneva (35-12) vs. Dale County-North Jackson winner, 10:45 a.m.
Championship Game
Curry (42-11) vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (NFHS Network)