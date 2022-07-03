Russellville teen killed in Lawrence County crash; brother, 2 others injured

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Russellville teen, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 24 near mile marker 43.
That's about 8 miles west of Moulton, in Lawrence County.
ALEA said a 17-year-old passenger in a car being driven by 20-year-old Samuel Matias-Francisco died on scene.
The family has identified the teen killed as Wayner Barrios. He graduated from Russellville High School in May.
Wayner was not wearing a seatbelt, ALEA said.
The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle, which struck the car driven by Francisco, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ALEA said Francisco and another juvenile passenger were also taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Wayner's family said his brother, David Barrios, was in the wreck and is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital. Russellville City Schools said David Barrios was also a graduate of Russellville High.
The school system posted the following statement on social media Sunday:
"Our thoughts and our prayers go out to the Barrios family on the loss of their son, Wayner Barrios, who just graduated from RHS this past May.
Their son, David Barrios (another RHS graduate), is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital, and we hope you will join us in praying for his recovery."
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.