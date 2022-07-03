Russellville teen killed in crash, brother and 2 others injured

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Russellville teen, ALEA says.
The crash happened around 10:50 Saturday night on Alabama 24 near the 43 mile marker.
That's about eight miles west of Moulton, in Lawrence County.
ALEA says a 17-year-old passenger in a car being driven by 20-year-old Samuel Matias-Francisco died on scene.
The family has identified the teen killed as Wayner Barrios.
He graduated from Russellville High School in May.
Wayner was not wearing a seatbelt, ALEA says.
The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle, which struck the car being driven by Francisco, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ALEA says in addition to the 18-year-old driver, Francisco and another juvenile passenger, were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The family says Wayner's brother David Barrios is in critical condition at Huntsville Police right now.
Russellville City Schools wrote the follow statement on social media today:
"Our thoughts and our prayers go out to the Barrios family on the loss of their son, Wayner Barrios, who just graduated from RHS this past May.
Their son, David Barrios (another RHS graduate), is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital, and we hope you will join us in praying for his recovery."
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.