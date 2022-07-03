 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of
southwestern Jackson, northeastern Marshall, central Madison,
northeastern Limestone, southwestern DeKalb and east central Morgan
Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from near Harvest to Geraldine. These storms were nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour and brief gusty winds
up to 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Locally heavy rainfall may lead to ponding of water on
roads and minor flooding. Gusty winds could knock down tree
limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Guntersville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens
Cross Roads, Grant, Geraldine, Woodville and Marshall Space Flight
Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 830 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts of 25 to 35 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Russellville teen killed in crash, 3 others injured

  • Updated
  • 0
fatal crash web

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Russellville teen, ALEA says.

The crash happened around 10:50 Saturday night on Alabama 24 near the 43 mile marker.

That's about eight miles west of Moulton, in Lawrence County.

ALEA says a 17-year-old passenger in a car being driven by 20-year-old Samuel Matias-Francisco died on scene.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt, ALEA says.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle, which struck the car being driven by Francisco, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ALEA says in addition to the 18-year-old driver, Francisco and another juvenile passenger, were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you