Russellville teen killed in crash, 3 others injured

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Russellville teen, ALEA says.
The crash happened around 10:50 Saturday night on Alabama 24 near the 43 mile marker.
That's about eight miles west of Moulton, in Lawrence County.
ALEA says a 17-year-old passenger in a car being driven by 20-year-old Samuel Matias-Francisco died on scene.
The teen was not wearing a seatbelt, ALEA says.
The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle, which struck the car being driven by Francisco, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ALEA says in addition to the 18-year-old driver, Francisco and another juvenile passenger, were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
