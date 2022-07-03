Russellville teen killed in crash, 3 others injured

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Marshall, central Madison, northeastern Limestone, southwestern DeKalb and east central Morgan Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harvest to Geraldine. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour and brief gusty winds up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Locally heavy rainfall may lead to ponding of water on roads and minor flooding. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Guntersville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Geraldine, Woodville and Marshall Space Flight Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH