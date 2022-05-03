Russellville Police locate man missing since April 3

UPDATE: The Russellville Police Department reports that Thomas Earl Landers has been found safe.
ORIGINAL: The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 59-year-old man who was last seen a month ago, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Thomas Earl Landers was last seen April 3 wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans in Russellville. He is described as a white male with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about Landers' current whereabouts is asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230 or call 911.