Russellville Police Department searching for man last seen Sunday night

The Russellville Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking the public's help in locating 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton.
Thornton may be living with a condition that can affect his judgment, according to ALEA. He was last seen leaving his home in Russellville at about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Thornton is described as a white male who is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde or strawberry-blonde hair.
Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.