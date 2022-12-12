 Skip to main content
Russellville Police Department searching for man last seen Sunday night

Brady Allen Thornton

The Russellville Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking the public's help in locating 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton.

Thornton may be living with a condition that can affect his judgment, according to ALEA. He was last seen leaving his home in Russellville at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Thornton is described as a white male who is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde or strawberry-blonde hair.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.

