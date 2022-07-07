Russellville Police arrest man on child pornography charges

A man faces child pornography charges after the Russellville Police Department was called to the scene of an argument.
Police responded to the 500 block of Oak Street about 10:25 a.m. July 1, said Police Chief Chris Hargett.
Investigators determined that Wendell Shane Swinney, 49, of Hackleburg could be charged with two counts of production of pornography with minors, Hargett said.
Hargett said the case is still being investigated and more charges could be added.
Swinney is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.