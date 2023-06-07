Russellville Municipal Airport gets $2 million upgrade

Pursuing economic development means committing to improvements for your local airport, whatever the size.
The Russellville Municipal Airport in Franklin County is doing it by example with a $2 million runway resurfacing and lighting project.
State and federal grants helped pay for the newly resurfaced 5,500 foot runway.
This allows small planes and private jets to fly in and can be a draw for new industries considering relocating to the area.
“We are responsible for reaching out and making sure that pilots that come through here on a normal basis…have what they need and of course we work with economic development,” said Jason Evans, instructor at Go Vertical Aviation.
The next phase will add more hangers for private jets and planes.
Go Vertical Aviation, located on the property, hopes to partner with local universities to train pilots for the airline industry which are in high demand.