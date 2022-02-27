 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Russellville man killed in Franklin County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Russellville man, according to ALEA.

The crash happened just before 1:30a.m. Sunday on Franklin County 44 near the Alabama 24, approximately three miles south of Russellville.

ALEA says 45-year-old Jamie Huggins was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road, struck a bridge rail and overturned into a creek where it became submerged in water.

Huggins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

