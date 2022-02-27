Russellville man killed in Franklin County crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Russellville man, according to ALEA.
The crash happened just before 1:30a.m. Sunday on Franklin County 44 near the Alabama 24, approximately three miles south of Russellville.
ALEA says 45-year-old Jamie Huggins was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road, struck a bridge rail and overturned into a creek where it became submerged in water.
Huggins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead on scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.