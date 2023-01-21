Russellville man charged with traveling to Huntsville to meet minor for unlawful sex act

The Huntsville Police Special Victims Investigation Unit arrested a 25-year-old Russellville man Thursday on charges related to trying to commit a sex act with a minor.
Investigators say Basilio Coj Solis traveled to Huntsville to meet a minor under the age of 16.
Police have charged Solis with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.
Solis is not a U.S. citizen and the U.S. Immigration and and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have placed a hold on him.
ICE has the choice now to possibly deport Solis.
He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a forty-five thousand dollar bond.
Police say the investigation is still active and he likely will face more charges.