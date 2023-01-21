 Skip to main content
Russellville man charged with traveling to Huntsville to meet minor for unlawful sex act

Basilio Solis

Basilio Solis, 25, of Russellville faces charges related to traveling to commit a sex act with a minor. 

The Huntsville Police Special Victims Investigation Unit arrested a 25-year-old Russellville man Thursday on charges related to trying to commit a sex act with a minor. 

Investigators say Basilio Coj Solis traveled to Huntsville to meet a minor under the age of 16. 

Police have charged Solis with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. 

Solis is not a U.S. citizen and the U.S. Immigration and and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have placed a hold on him. 

ICE has the choice now to possibly deport Solis. 

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a forty-five thousand dollar bond. 

Police say the investigation is still active and he likely will face more charges. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.