Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or greater
expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the higher
elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Russellville man charged with traveling to Huntsville to commit child sex crime

  • Updated
  • 0
Basilio Solis

Basilio Solis, 25, of Russellville faces charges related to traveling to commit a sex act with a minor. 

The Huntsville Police Special Victims Investigation Unit arrested a 25-year-old Russellville man Thursday for sex crimes involving a minor.

Investigators said Basilio Coj Solis traveled to Huntsville to meet a minor under the age of 16. 

Police have charged Solis with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. 

Solis is not a U.S. citizen, and the U.S. Immigration and and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have placed a hold on him. ICE has the choice now to possibly deport Solis. 

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.  

Police say the investigation is still active and Solis likely will face more charges. 

