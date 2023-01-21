Russellville man charged with traveling to Huntsville to commit child sex crime

The Huntsville Police Special Victims Investigation Unit arrested a 25-year-old Russellville man Thursday for sex crimes involving a minor.
Investigators said Basilio Coj Solis traveled to Huntsville to meet a minor under the age of 16.
Police have charged Solis with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.
Solis is not a U.S. citizen, and the U.S. Immigration and and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have placed a hold on him. ICE has the choice now to possibly deport Solis.
He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.
Police say the investigation is still active and Solis likely will face more charges.