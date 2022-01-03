Russellville man charged with sodomy after assault at Florence New Year’s Eve party

A Russellville man is charged with sodomy and other crimes after the Florence Police Department says a woman was assaulted at a New Year’s Eve party.
Nicholas McDaniel is charged with unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse and sodomy.
Florence police officers responded to a New Year’s Eve party in the 300 block of Redfield Road. Police said the victim stated she didn’t feel well and went to lie down. She woke to McDaniel sodomizing her, police said.
When he would not stop, police said the victim screamed and another party guest came into the room and stopped McDaniel.
McDaniel was later located passed out in his car at a red light, police said.
He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $75,200 bond.