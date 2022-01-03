You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet and cresting.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Russellville man charged with sodomy after assault at Florence New Year’s Eve party

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicholas McDaniel

Nicholas McDaniel 

A Russellville man is charged with sodomy and other crimes after the Florence Police Department says a woman was assaulted at a New Year’s Eve party.

Nicholas McDaniel is charged with unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse and sodomy.

Florence police officers responded to a New Year’s Eve party in the 300 block of Redfield Road. Police said the victim stated she didn’t feel well and went to lie down. She woke to McDaniel sodomizing her, police said.

When he would not stop, police said the victim screamed and another party guest came into the room and stopped McDaniel.

McDaniel was later located passed out in his car at a red light, police said.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $75,200 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you