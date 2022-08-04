Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, endangering his children

A suspected Russellville drug dealer is in the Franklin County Jail after authorities say he allowed dangerous drugs to be near his two young children.
Antony Rivera was arrested about 11:41 a.m. Wednesday after an ongoing drug investigation led to a search warrant for his residence at Ridgecrest Apartments.
During the search, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Russellville Police Department officers said they found drug trafficking amounts of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills in easy access of the children.
Rivera was charged with drug trafficking and chemical endangerment of a child.
The Franklin County Department of Human Resources assisted with the children, the sheriff’s office said.