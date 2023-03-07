 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russellville man charged in woman’s attack, kidnapping

  • Updated
  • 0
Miguel Salgado

Miguel Salgado

A Russellville man faces multiple charges after authorities say he threatened and kidnapped a woman.

Miguel Salgado is accused of going to the victim’s workplace last month, grabbing her by the throat, taking her phone, and shoving her into his vehicle’s back seat and driving away, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim bit Salgado and pulled his hair but he continued driving, allegedly telling her she’d never see her children or family again.

The victim eventually got out of the vehicle and was helped by a motorist. The sheriff’s office got warrants for Salgado’s arrest.

He was found Monday and booked on two charges of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, robbery, domestic violence and theft of property.

He’s being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you