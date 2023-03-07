Russellville man charged in woman’s attack, kidnapping

A Russellville man faces multiple charges after authorities say he threatened and kidnapped a woman.
Miguel Salgado is accused of going to the victim’s workplace last month, grabbing her by the throat, taking her phone, and shoving her into his vehicle’s back seat and driving away, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the victim bit Salgado and pulled his hair but he continued driving, allegedly telling her she’d never see her children or family again.
The victim eventually got out of the vehicle and was helped by a motorist. The sheriff’s office got warrants for Salgado’s arrest.
He was found Monday and booked on two charges of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, robbery, domestic violence and theft of property.
He’s being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.