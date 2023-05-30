Russellville City Schools superintendent announces resignation

Russellville City Schools superintendent has announced his resignation.
Dr. Heath Grimes' resignation was announced at a morning meeting on Tuesday.
His resignation will take effect in spring 2024.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Russellville City Schools superintendent has announced his resignation.
Dr. Heath Grimes' resignation was announced at a morning meeting on Tuesday.
His resignation will take effect in spring 2024.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com