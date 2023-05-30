 Skip to main content
Russellville City Schools superintendent announces resignation

  • Updated
Russellville City Schools called for board meeting. 

Russellville City Schools superintendent has announced his resignation.

Dr. Heath Grimes' resignation was announced at a morning meeting on Tuesday.  

His resignation will take effect in spring 2024. 

