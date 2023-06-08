Russellville City Schools offering free meals for children during summer break

Hunger doesn't take a break for summer vacation.
Educators know it's a need and they are on point at Russellville City Schools and across the Valley.
Meals for elementary students available in drive-throughs and on campus is one way to feed those who need it.
Instead of throwing money at the problem, it's a way to make sure no student goes hungry.
“Everything is just so high with food to detergent – to everything. It just adds up and everybody is just so behind, so this helps. And it allows us to help and allows us to make sure the kids have food, not just money,” said Angie James, cafeteria manager at Russellville Elementary. “We are going to give them actual food they can take home and we know they are going to eat.”
School resource officers also help out to make a difference during hard economic hard times.
Programs like those offered at Russellville City Schools and others all over the state ensure elementary children will have a basic meal even while school is on summer break.