 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Russellville City Schools offering free meals for children during summer break

  • Updated
  • 0
Summer Food Program

Hunger doesn't take a break for summer vacation.

Educators know it's a need and they are on point at Russellville City Schools and across the Valley.

Meals for elementary students available in drive-throughs and on campus is one way to feed those who need it.

Instead of throwing money at the problem, it's a way to make sure no student goes hungry.

“Everything is just so high with food to detergent – to everything. It just adds up and everybody is just so behind, so this helps. And it allows us to help and allows us to make sure the kids have food, not just money,” said Angie James, cafeteria manager at Russellville Elementary. “We are going to give them actual food they can take home and we know they are going to eat.”

School resource officers also help out to make a difference during hard economic hard times.

Programs like those offered at Russellville City Schools and others all over the state ensure elementary children will have a basic meal even while school is on summer break. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you