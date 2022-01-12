Russellville City Schools moving to all-virtual due to lack of teachers

All Russellville City Schools students will be learning remotely starting tomorrow after the school system announced it did not have enough teachers to provide in-person classes.
The school system is also facing a significant number of student absences, all due to Covid-19.
"Our system has seen a sharp increase in absences for both students and staff due to the rise in Covid positive cases and related quarantines recently," RCS said in a statement.
As such, students will not return to in-person learning until at least Monday, Jan. 24.
"We know this is a lot to plan for at the last minute, and we apologize for the inconvenience, but the circumstances are simply out of our control, and our first priority is the safety of our students and employees," the statement reads. "Our hope is that this time away from in-person learning will allow a slow in the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick sufficient time to recover."
Students are asked to check email inboxes and learning platforms daily for new instructions or information about assignments due while learning remotely. Elementary students will receive instruction primarily via Imagine Learning, according to the school system.
As of Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health had recorded 418 case of Covid-19 in Franklin County so far in 2022. No deaths have been reported.