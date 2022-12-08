RSV, flu and Covid-19 continue to pose risk in Alabama as holiday gatherings near

Three viruses are infecting people across the nation: influenza, RSV and Covid-19.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said cases of RSV and the flu have infected people earlier than normal in the southeastern region of the country.
Usually, flu and RSV cases are highest in January and February. Despite a recent decline in flu and RSV cases, Stubblefield warned there could possibly be another peak in each.
RSV affects deep down in the lungs. Babies and older adults are at a higher risk of getting sick from the virus.
Due to cases of flu, Covid-19 and RSV, Stubblefield asks people to be mindful this holiday season. If you're choosing to gather in large groups this year, he recommended getting vaccinated for the flu and Covid-19. If necessary, masking can also be a useful tool.
Next year, there's a chance an RSV vaccine will be available.
"There have been some promising data and studies that have been done," said Stubblefield. "Eventually, this might trickle down to a vaccine that women would get potentially if they're pregnant, or a vaccine that children can get to prevent RSV."
The FDA said they're fast-tracking a Pfizer-made RSV vaccine for older adults. A decision by the FDA will be made in 2023.
Flu rates
As of Thursday, there are 220 patients statewide hospitalized with the flu.
"We're still encouraging people to get their vaccines, make sure that they're protected for the rest of the season, because we might see another peak. We might see a switch over to a different dominant strain of the virus," said Stubblefield.
In Alabama, 24 people have died of the flu. Three of them were children.
With any virus, Stubblefield said, start taking the prescribed treatment immediately after being diagnosed.
Covid-19 numbers
The statewide percent positivity rate is 10%. That's up from about 6% before Thanksgiving.
Covid-19 trends have shown that cases go up after a holiday, but Stubblefield said health officials don't know exactly what's coming. Right now, they're just monitoring cases closely.
"We don't know what will happen over the rest of the holidays, but we've seen activity overseas and in some other states that has gone up, so we're watching that closely," he said.
As of Thursday, 290 patients were hospitalized statewide, far fewer than the 3,000 seen at the peak of the omicron variant.
A large concern is that after the holidays, area hospitals will get filled with patients, all infected with different types of viruses.
"We know all the variants in Alabama are the omicron variants, so that's why it's so important to consider getting that updated bivalent booster," said Stubblefield.
On Thursday, the FDA authorized an update bivalent booster for kids 6 months to 4 years old.
Stubblefield advises kids be kept up to date on their boosters but also recommends parents talk to their child's pediatrician.