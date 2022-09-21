Rogersville Pumpkin Patch benefits Haiti mission

First CPC in Rogersville opened their Pumpkin Patch.
There are hundreds of pumpkins for you to choose from to decorate your home for fall. The pumpkins are available on an honor system, meaning you donate what you think is appropriate or what you can.
There are also mums available for $25 and bales of wheat straw for $10.
All of the money raised through the pumpkin patch will benefit First CPC's sister church in Haiti and their ongoing mission.
The patch is located at 16751 Highway 72, Rogersville.