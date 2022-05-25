Rogersville Police investigating after officer appears to threaten deputies on social media

A social media post by a former candidate in the Lauderdale County sheriff's race is getting a lot of attention and raising concerns in the days after the primary election.
The post features a photo of Randall McCrary, a Rogersville Police officer who ran and lost the GOP primary election for Lauderdale County sheriff. In the photo, McCrary is carrying a big stick, and text above the image invites current Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies to visit him on the farm.
McCrary shared the post publicly on his Facebook page. It has since been deleted.
Many people reached out to WAAY 31 to voice concerns about the post and McCrary's position in law enforcement.
We brought those concerns to Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson, who said he's investigating the matter.
"I take it very seriously anytime a police officer acts unprofessionally," Hudson said in a statement Wednesday. "I expect everyone at the Rogersville Police Department to hold themselves to a higher standard of conduct while taking pride in the privilege to serve."
Hudson said the matter will be reviewed carefully, dealt with quickly and any appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.