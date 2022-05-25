 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Rogersville Police investigating after officer appears to threaten deputies on social media

  • 0
Randall McCrary Facebook post

Multiple people reached out to WAAY 31 after seeing this Facebook post, in which Randall McCrary, a Rogersville police officer who recently lost his bid for Lauderdale County sheriff, appears to threaten Lauderdale County deputies.

A social media post by a former candidate in the Lauderdale County sheriff's race is getting a lot of attention and raising concerns in the days after the primary election.

The post features a photo of Randall McCrary, a Rogersville Police officer who ran and lost the GOP primary election for Lauderdale County sheriff. In the photo, McCrary is carrying a big stick, and text above the image invites current Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies to visit him on the farm. 

McCrary shared the post publicly on his Facebook page. It has since been deleted.

Many people reached out to WAAY 31 to voice concerns about the post and McCrary's position in law enforcement.

We brought those concerns to Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson, who said he's investigating the matter.

"I take it very seriously anytime a police officer acts unprofessionally," Hudson said in a statement Wednesday. "I expect everyone at the Rogersville Police Department to hold themselves to a higher standard of conduct while taking pride in the privilege to serve."

Hudson said the matter will be reviewed carefully, dealt with quickly and any appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you