Rogersville man pleads guilty to child porn possession, gets 50-year prison sentence

A Rogersville man will serve up to half a century in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
The Lauderdale County District Attorney's office said Michael Joseph Newell accepted a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to five counts of possession and accept the maximum sentence of 10 years per count, to be served consecutively.
Newell was originally charged with more than 300 counts of child porn possession.
The DA's office said the plea agreement was arranged based on the wishes of the victim, in an attempt to avoid them being forced to testify and avoid the illegal images being shown to jury members or the defendant during a trial.
In addition to the prison sentence, Newell will have to register as a sex offender and serve five years on supervised probation after he gets out of prison. He also cannot have contact with the victim, and he cannot have electronic devices once released, the DA's office said.