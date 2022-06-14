 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW CONTINUOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values in the 105-109 degree range
for most valley communities both today and Wednesday. Overnight
lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rogersville man pleads guilty to child porn possession, gets 50-year prison sentence

Michael Joseph Newell

A Rogersville man will serve up to half a century in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of possession of child pornography. 

The Lauderdale County District Attorney's office said Michael Joseph Newell accepted a plea deal in which he would plead guilty to five counts of possession and accept the maximum sentence of 10 years per count, to be served consecutively.

Newell was originally charged with more than 300 counts of child porn possession. 

The DA's office said the plea agreement was arranged based on the wishes of the victim, in an attempt to avoid them being forced to testify and avoid the illegal images being shown to jury members or the defendant during a trial.

In addition to the prison sentence, Newell will have to register as a sex offender and serve five years on supervised probation after he gets out of prison. He also cannot have contact with the victim, and he cannot have electronic devices once released, the DA's office said.

