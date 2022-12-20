Rogersville man killed, 2 motorcyclists injured in Lauderdale County crash

A Rogersville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Monday night.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jessie J. Mabe, 29, was operating a motorcycle on Alabama 207, about 3 miles north of Anderson, when he struck two other motorcycles before leaving the roadway and striking a signpost.
The crash happened about 9:35 p.m. Monday, ALEA said. Mabe was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two motorcyclists were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.