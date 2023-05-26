Rogersville man dies following wreck in Lauderdale County

A Rogersville man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Thursday about 10:38 p.m.
The wreck occurred on U.S. 72 near the 49 mile marker in Lauderdale County, about one mile west of Elgrin.
Douglas Burchell, 78, was critically injured when the 1996 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup that he was driving was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda Odyssey, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The Honda left the roadway and struck a ditch after the initial impact.
A helicopter transported Burchell to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
A passenger along with three juveniles in the Honda were injured and transported to a hospital as well, said ALEA.
Burchell succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Friday.