Rogersville man dies following wreck in Lauderdale County

A Rogersville man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Thursday about 10:38 p.m.

The wreck occurred on U.S. 72 near the 49 mile marker in Lauderdale County, about one mile west of Elgrin.

Douglas Burchell, 78, was critically injured when the 1996 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup that he was driving was struck from behind by a 2013 Honda Odyssey, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Honda left the roadway and struck a ditch after the initial impact.

A helicopter transported Burchell to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

A passenger along with three juveniles in the Honda were injured and transported to a hospital as well, said ALEA.

Burchell succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Friday.

