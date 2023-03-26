Rogersville man dies following Lauderdale County crash

A Rogersville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 61-year-old Randall Robertson was critically injured when then Jeep he was driving went off the road and struck a tree.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Lauderdale County 91 near Lauderdale County 608.
That's approximately five miles south of Rogersville.
Robertson was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.
ALEA says Robertson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.