Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rogersville man dies following Lauderdale County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Rogersville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 61-year-old Randall Robertson was critically injured when then Jeep he was driving went off the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Lauderdale County 91 near Lauderdale County 608.

That's approximately five miles south of Rogersville.

Robertson was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

ALEA says Robertson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

