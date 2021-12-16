Rogersville man charged with murder after deadly shooting Wednesday

A Rogersville man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting Wednesday evening at the Elk River Apartments on County Road 91.
According to Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson, Curtis James Sherrer, 22, of Rogersville shot and killed 37-year-old Larry Wayne Simpson, Jr. in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police say the two men were arguing before the shooting.
Simpson was taken to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators on scene detained Sherrer's girlfriend for questioning. She was in the car when the shooting happened. She was later released.
Chief Hudson said investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of the girlfriend's mother. That's where they recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon.
Sherrer is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail.