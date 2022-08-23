 Skip to main content
Rogersville firefighter suffers heat exhaustion on scene of barn fire Monday

A Rogersville firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while on scene of a barn fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, multiple units responded to the scene on County Road 70.

Combine the severe heat with difficulty accessing the property, RVFD says multiple firefighters were "overcome by heat."

One Rogersville firefighter was transported to North Alabama Medical Center by AMR EMS showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Anderson, Center Star and Rogersville fire all responded to the scene.

