Rogersville church's pumpkin patch benefits Haiti mission

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville has opened their pumpkin patch for the 2022 season.
There are hundreds of pumpkins for you to choose from to decorate your home for fall. The pumpkins are available on an honor system, meaning you donate what you think is appropriate or what you can.
There are also mums available for $25 and bales of wheat straw for $10.
All of the money raised through the pumpkin patch will benefit First CPC's sister churches in Haiti. First CPC has an ongoing mission to help build homes and schools in Haiti, plus provide clothing, food and school supplies for students.
The pumpkin patch is located at 16751 U.S. 72, Rogersville.