Rocket City Trash Pandas single-game tickets go on sale Feb. 26

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season of Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball will go on sale to the general public at the end of this month, and Toyota Field has plenty for fans to enjoy as they celebrate the occasion.
The Trash Pandas team announced tickets will be on sale in person at the ticket office at Toyota Field starting 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets will be available online after 1 p.m. at trashpandasbaseball.com.
Everyone coming to purchase tickets at Toyota Field will also have an opportunity to enjoy activities, food and prizes for fans of all ages.
The Junkyard Team Store will be open throughout the day with new merchandise offered to show Trash Pandas pride heading into the season. Tha Food Truck will be on hand with a selection including steak sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers and fries available for purchase.
Everyone can also enter a raffle for a chance to win one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas memorabilia and other prizes.
Guests can test their skills with free inflatable baseball and basketball games. Special activities for children include a bouncy castle with a slide, a balloon artist and a face painter. All inflatables and children’s activities will take place from 9–11 a.m. and are free for all fans.
Fans that have previously purchased 2022 single-game ticket vouchers can redeem their vouchers in person for tickets to a specific 2022 Trash Pandas home game (excluding Opening Day on April 12) beginning Feb. 26, subject to availability.
Additionally, fans with tickets to the Trash Pandas’ final four cancelled games of the 2021 season (Sept. 16-19) can exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 (excluding Opening Day on April 12), subject to availability.
The second season in Trash Pandas history will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m.