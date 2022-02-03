Rocket City Trash Pandas single-game tickets go on sale Feb. 26

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Rocket City Trash Pandas single-game tickets go on sale Feb. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Rocket City Trash Pandas logo

Rocket City Trash Pandas

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season of Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball will go on sale to the general public at the end of this month, and Toyota Field has plenty for fans to enjoy as they celebrate the occasion.

The Trash Pandas team announced tickets will be on sale in person at the ticket office at Toyota Field starting 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets will be available online after 1 p.m. at trashpandasbaseball.com.

Everyone coming to purchase tickets at Toyota Field will also have an opportunity to enjoy activities, food and prizes for fans of all ages.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open throughout the day with new merchandise offered to show Trash Pandas pride heading into the season. Tha Food Truck will be on hand with a selection including steak sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers and fries available for purchase.

Everyone can also enter a raffle for a chance to win one-of-a-kind Trash Pandas memorabilia and other prizes.

Guests can test their skills with free inflatable baseball and basketball games. Special activities for children include a bouncy castle with a slide, a balloon artist and a face painter. All inflatables and children’s activities will take place from 9–11 a.m. and are free for all fans.

Fans that have previously purchased 2022 single-game ticket vouchers can redeem their vouchers in person for tickets to a specific 2022 Trash Pandas home game (excluding Opening Day on April 12) beginning Feb. 26, subject to availability.

Additionally, fans with tickets to the Trash Pandas’ final four cancelled games of the 2021 season (Sept. 16-19) can exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022 (excluding Opening Day on April 12), subject to availability.

The second season in Trash Pandas history will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m.

Recommended for you