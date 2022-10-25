Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2023 game times

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, Morgan, Lawrence and western Lincoln
Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Rogersville to near
Moulton to 7 miles northwest of Moreland. Movement was east at 30
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central
and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 430 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2023 game times

  • Updated
  • 0
Rocket City Trash Pandas logo

Rocket City Trash Pandas

The Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday announced game times for the third season in franchise history, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Opening Night, Thursday, April 6, 2023, against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field.

It will be the first time in franchise history that the Trash Pandas open the season at home. The 2023 Southern League season will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against seven opponents.

Most Tuesday through Saturday games at Toyota Field are scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a few exceptions. In 2023, the Trash Pandas will host three Wednesday Education Day games, at 11:05 a.m. April 19, May 3 and Sept. 6. As a result, the Tuesday night games on April 18, May 2 and Sept. 5 will begin at 6:05 p.m.

New in 2023 will be later start times on select Sundays. For April and most of May, Sunday games will start at 2:35 p.m. On May 28 against Chattanooga, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ahead of Memorial Day on May 29. All Sunday home games in June, July and August will begin at 4:05 p.m., making it easier for fans to attend games as the weather cools off each night. Sunday afternoon games return to 2:35 p.m. in September.

All game times are subject to change. 

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as on Opening Night on April 6, for special Memorial Day Fireworks Sunday, May 28, and for an Independence Day spectacular, making a total of 27 postgame fireworks shows in 2023.

More weekly promotions return, including Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays and Kids Run The Bases on Sundays.

New to the promotions lineup in 2023 will be All You Can Eat Wednesdays, with all tickets specially priced to include a selection of unlimited food, such as hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos and fountain drinks. This promotion will not be valid for the three Wednesday Education Day games.

The full 2023 promotional schedule is still to come. Trash Pandas mini plans for the 2023 season will go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

Find the 2023 game schedule below.

Download PDF Trash Pandas 2023 Schedule

