Rocket City Trash Pandas paying Madison more than $1 million in revenues

The city of Madison will receive more than $1.2 million in revenue from the Rocket City Trash Pandas for the 2021 season, the city announced Tuesday.
This is all part of the team’s lease agreement with the city. After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the team had its inaugural season in 2021.
"We are so proud of the Trash Panda team for thriving during the pandemic, and solidifying economic growth in our area," Madison Mayor Paul Finley said in a news release. "While 2021 was a huge success, we can't wait for a full 2022 season at Toyota Field!"
The total revenue being paid to Madison for 2021 is $1,246,877.48.
More from the news release:
With only 48 home games in 2021 due to the pandemic, the Trash Panda team still broke records and led Double-A attendance while ranking Top 10 in all of Minor League Baseball.
Toyota Field hosted full crowds with nearly 275,000 fans attending games throughout the season.
The 2022 season will host 69 home games, with the Home Opener scheduled for April 12th against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
The city contracted Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors to conduct a detailed review of the revenues reported to the city for the year.
The firm confirmed the accuracy of BallCorps’ report to the city in a report that is attached to this story.
Ballcorps General Manager Garrett Fahrmann thanked the community at the City Council meeting noting, "Because of your support, we have embarked on an unforgettable journey! It has been our joy to unite our communities and create lasting memories one experience at a time."
