Rocket City Trash Pandas need YOU to come sing the national anthem!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are getting ready for the 2022 season, and they need singers to help them do it.
The team is holding auditions for national anthem singers on March 5. Only a limited number of spots are available, so here’s how you can attempt to get into the running:
* Complete an audition form HERE by Feb. 28. Auditions are open to both individuals and groups.
* If you’re selected to audition, a Trash Pandas representative will contact you with more instructions.
Only those pre-selected to audition in advance will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Bridge Street Town Centre’s South Stage, located outside near the Trash Pandas Emporium and the Apple Store. Walk-up auditions won’t be available.
Fans are encouraged to join and cheer on family and friends as their auditions are judged by Jimbo Wood from Rocket 95.1, Victoria Johnson and Kevin Daniels from Star 99.1, and select Trash Pandas staff.
Following the auditions, those selected to perform at a Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field will be contacted by a Trash Pandas representative.
“One of the most storied baseball traditions is the singing of the national anthem before the game,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “We are thrilled to be having this opportunity for our fans to show their talents at Bridge Street for a chance to perform before a full house at Toyota Field at a Trash Pandas game.”
The 2022 Trash Pandas season begins on April 8 at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12 against Pensacola.