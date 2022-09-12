 Skip to main content
Rocket City Trash Pandas host the Birmingham Barons at home this week. Watch on WAAY 31.6/This TV!

  Updated
Rocket City Trash Pandas on This TV new graphic

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field this week for their final regular season homestand, and you can watch each game on WAAY 31, the official home of the team!

See special events set for each game HERE

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on the This TV network!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times:

  • 6:35 p.m. Tuesday
  • 6:35 p.m. Wednesday
  • 6:35 p.m. Thursday
  • 6:35 p.m. Friday
  • 6:35 p.m. Saturday
  • 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV, WAAYTV.com and our special Rocket City Trash Pandas web page!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

