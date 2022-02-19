Rocket City Trash Pandas hold job fair for game-day positions

Baseball is making its return to the Rocket City.
Whether they're looking forward to watching the game itself or to just enjoy the game-day environment, people are excited for the Trash Pandas to return to Toyota Field on April 12.
“I’m not a super big fan of baseball but a big fan of the Trash Pandas," said Jakob Nebrasky.
“I’m most excited for all our returning fans and our returning staff coming back and we’re going to be a lot better prepared," said Garrett Fahrmann the Trash Pandas General Manager.
Even though Nebrasky isn't a huge fan of baseball, he wants to join the Trash Pandas game-day staff for their second season.
“It will be like our local history and being involved in that is kind of neat," he said. “I also like the seasonal work, so it’s much easier on me since it’s part-time.”
The Trash Pandas are looking to fill about 100 positions.
The openings range from working the concession stands, housekeeping, to being an usher.
No experience is needed.
Fahrmann said no matter what you're doing, "You're getting paid to watch baseball and just be around an exciting environment."
Once hired, you'll get hands-on training experience through the high school and college games before the Trash Pandas throw the first pitch of the season.
Applicants from Saturday's job fair can expect to hear back within a week.
If you weren't able to make it to the job fair, you can still apply to become part of their game-day staff here.